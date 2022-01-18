Ohio Redistricting Commission begins work to redo state legislative maps

The Ohio Redistricting Commission held their first meeting since the Ohio Supreme Court called their state legislature maps unconstitutional.
The seven-member commission began the process to redraw the 99 Ohio House districts and the 33 Ohio Senate districts. The statewide voting breakdown for Ohio is around 54% Republican and 46% Democratic and the Ohio Supreme Court says the new maps should reflect the same percentage of seats in the Ohio House. If the new maps have bipartisan support in the commission, the districts will remain that way for 10 years. If it doesn’t, the maps the commission will be up for change again in four years.
“We have already begun the work, to work cooperatively to implement and conform to the decision of the court as we understand it and that will continue,” says Bob Cupp (R) Ohio Speaker of the House. “We are well aware of the time restraints, which makes this process difficult but not impossible and so we will all be working diligently to achieve those ends.”
The redrawing of the state legislative maps means the timetable for the May primary election is a little bit shorter. But the secretary of state doesn’t think it will affect the election day.
“I am confident that our 88 county boards of elections can conduct a successful primary election on May 3rd, but they, these bipartisan hardworking men and women that actually run these elections, they are going to need a little bit of assistance from the General Assembly,” says Frank LaRose (R) Secretary of State. “I have asked our legislative leaders for the temporary authority to adjust the administrative deadlines required in state and federal law.”
According to the court order, the new maps need to be complete by the end of the day on January 22nd.
