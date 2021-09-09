Ohio Redistricting Commission releases first version of district map

The first version of a map that will re-arrange Ohio's legislative district, released Thursday by the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission.
The task of re-drawing district boundaries was pushed back by the COVID pandemic, which delayed census data used in the process. That left the commission to try and accomplish their work under a time crunch.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, of Lima, who is on the commission, says the maps are constitutional and compliant with Ohio law. He says they now have a map to work with, and “we’ve got intelligent, hardworking people on both sides, who would like to get an agreement.”
Huffman says the maps released center on the legislative districts for the Ohio General Assembly. The next step will be working out the congressional districts. The original deadline for the process was September 1st.