Ohio Redistricting Commission starts statewide public hearings

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is traveling the state this week to gather input on what the legislative district maps should look like.
Every 10 years after the U.S. Census is complete, Ohio's 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts must be redrawn to reflect the results of the most recent data. The commission could draw the congressional maps too if state lawmakers cannot reach an agreement on the map design. The first of nine public hearings hosted by the commission were held Monday in Cleveland and Youngstown. The panel will be coming to the Ohio State Lima campus from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on August 26th. The commission's co-chairs said Ohioans can use the meetings to contribute ideas or maps.