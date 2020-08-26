Ohio releases county unemployment numbers for July

Ohio has seen another significant drop in unemployment numbers for July.
According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, the state's July unemployment rate is at 8.9%, which fell 2.1% from June. Ohio's unemployment hit a high of 17.6% in April. Locally, Allen County has the highest percentage at 8.7%, or 4,100 people unemployed.
Putnam County has the lowest unemployment number in our area at 5.2%. Statewide, Cuyahoga County has the highest percentage at 12.9% for July and Holmes County has the lowest at 4.1%.
County Percentage Number of Unemployed
Allen 8.7% 4,100
Auglaize 7.3% 1,800
Putnam 5.2% 1,000
Mercer 5.7% 1,300
Shelby 7.7% 1,900
Hancock 7.0% 2,900
Hardin 8.1% 1,100
Logan 7.3% 1,600
Van Wert 6.7% 1,000
Paulding 7.1% 600