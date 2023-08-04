Ohio Rural Health Association holds annual conference to discuss healthcare in low populated areas

ADA, OH (WLIO) - A session was held in order to provide education on the importance of health in small populated areas.
The Ohio Rural Health Association held its annual conference at Ohio Northern University, where they touched on topics related to rural health such as healthcare access, telehealth, and billing. The guest speaker of the conference was Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health and helped put on Ohio health updates from the state on the COVID-19 pandemic. She says with situations like the pandemic, it's important to take a step back and see what we can learn to improve rural health.
"We're all going to face a time where we have to sort of pause, make meaning of what happened, and actually even memorialize, take the lessons learned so that we can go forward with the next time we face a challenge like this," Amy Acton, guest speaker.
The conference also talked about how rural communities can better themselves to lead healthier lives to keep up with urban-populated cities.
"The main understanding is that there are barriers to access to care, healthcare in rural communities and that we are a little sicker than those in urban communities. There is a higher burden of disease in those parts of the state that have less population than there is in those cities that are more urban or semi-rural," commented Allen Hocker, Ohio Rural Association board president.
More information on the Ohio Rural Association can be found at http://www.ohioruralhealth.org/.