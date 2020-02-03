Ohio's annual smoking report card

The American Lung Association's annual report card on state and federal efforts to lower tobacco has given Ohio some mixed reviews.
The report card gave Ohio an A rating for raising the tobacco age to twenty-one but received an F rating in tobacco prevention and funding. The state of Ohio spends well under the recommended amount on tobacco control. Kayla Monfort of Activate Allen County believes one way to improve prevention is to adopt some Allen County programs to become statewide programs.
Co-Director of Activate Allen County, Kayla Monfort said, "We do have a lot of prevention services happening in our schools with our PASS(Prevention Awareness Support Services) group. They are in most of our Allen County schools, looking at teaching our youth about the need for not using tobacco products, including E-cigarettes, which is a huge thing for here in our community is the E-cigarette usage and the increasing, the youth, that are increasing their usage of those E-cigarettes and vaping."
The Ohio Tobacco 21 Law went into effect in October 2019.