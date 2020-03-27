Ohio's coronavirus death toll rises to 19 with new model suggesting we'll see 10,000 new cases a day

During Gov. Mike DeWine's daily update, he signed House Bill 197 and provided updated information. House Bill 197 gives relief to schools, hospitals and more caused by Coronavirus.
Friday, there were 1,137 cases reported and the death toll rises to 19. DeWine also received a new model, from the Cleveland Clinic, of Ohio's projected path. The expected peak time is projected in mid-May. They are expecting a spike in cases within two weeks. The Ohio health director said we could see up to 10,000 new cases a day. DeWine said the hospital capacity will need to be tripled in size.
"The good news, our hospitals have all been thinking about this, planning for this, beginning to move forward," said DeWine. "But in that regard, we are now really closing up the planning, now moving to the action."
DeWine plans to address what hospitals are in need of at his press conference on Saturday.