Ohio's parole system is under review after a number of incidents

Ohio’s parole supervision system is under review as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine. The executive order comes after several incidents where parolees have committed crimes shortly after leaving prison. DeWine wonders if the caseloads are too heavy for the ratio of parole officers to offenders.
“We have some parole officers who have 50, 60, 70 they’re supposed to be taking care of and supposed to be watching," says Gov. DeWine. "That’s just-- that’s just a problem.”
The panelists that were chosen are a mixture of different professionals surrounding the criminal justice system and is led by the former and current state prisons directors, Reginald Wilkinson and Annette Chambers-Smith. The panel will take a hard look at the current system and come back with recommendations for how to fix it.