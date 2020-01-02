Ohio school officials oppose not requiring front license plates on vehicles

Another group is stepping up to oppose the change to the Ohio law that wouldn't require front license plates on vehicles.
The Columbus Dispatch says joining law enforcement and prosecutors in objecting to the change are school officials. They say it would be harder to catch motorists who pass buses when kids are getting on and off if there is no front license plate to help identify the driver.
Removing the requirement for a front license plate was approved by Ohio lawmakers in the last transportation bill and will go into effect in July of this year.