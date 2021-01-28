Ohio schools to receive COVID-19 vaccines next week

Ohio Schools will soon be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that vaccine rollout to schools will begin next week, with schools being notified tomorrow.
DeWine states that due to the limited supply of the vaccine, it will not be possible to vaccinate every school in the first week.
"School personnel will be in front of eleven or so million of fellow Ohioans," DeWine stated. "I know everyone wants to start next Monday, next week, but we simply do not have the supplies to do that. We don't have enough vaccines to do that. We have to spread this out over a period of time."
Local educational service centers will be working with local health departments and retail pharmacies to coordinate vaccinations for school staff.
91,000 school personnel will be eligible to begin receiving the vaccine. Governor Mike DeWine released a list of schools that will receive the vaccine distribution. The following schools in Allen County will receive the vaccine:
- Allen County ESC
- Allen East Local
- Apollo
- Auglaize County Educational Academy
- Bath Local
- Bluffton Exempted Village
- Delphos City
- Elida Local
- Golden Bridge Academy
- Heir Force Community School
- Lima Central Catholic
- Lima Christian Academy
- Lima City
- Perry Local
- Pilgrim Christian School
- Shawnee Local
- SKILL Academy
- Spencerville Local
- St. Charles
- St. Gerard
- St. John Elementary and High School
- St. Rose
- Temple Christian School
- The Center for Autism and Dyslexia
- Three Rivers Preparatory School
- West Central Learning Academy II