Ohio schools to start offering free feminine hygiene products this fall

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Starting this fall, Ohio's female students will get free feminine products while they are in school.
The program was part of the two-year budget that was signed into law by Governor DeWine earlier this month. The $5 million program will pay school districts to get dispensers and reimburse them for the cost of purchasing the tampons and maxi pads for the girls. The program is expected to start in October. The lawmakers that worked on getting funding for the program say this could help girls in the 6th through 12th grade not miss schooling while they have their period.
"Menstrual products are vital to the health and wellbeing of women and girls," says State Sen. Nickie Antonio, (D)-Lakewood Ohio Senate Minority Leader. "By having period products being both accessible and free in Ohio schools, we can expect attendance in our schools to increase proportionally."
"I believe the latest number was in March of 2022 that I saw that 1 and 5 girls across America were missing either a portion or all day of school based on not having access," adds State Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R) – Hillard. "We know that price, affordability, income barriers are reasons girls shouldn't have to choose between going to school and being able to purchase products."
Ohio stopped charging sales tax for feminine hygiene products in 2020.