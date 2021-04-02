Ohio Secretary of State backs Ohio's election process

The Ohio Secretary of State stands behind the state’s election process and says other states are looking toward the Buckeye State as an example.
Secretary Frank LaRose speaking at the Allen County Republican Luncheon about how November of 2020 was one of the state's best elections. He says the process we have in place has a good balance with being accessible, fair, and trustworthy. It’s important that there are no gray areas in the process but there are a couple of things that can be improved upon.
Ohio Secretary Frank LaRose explains, “Modernizing the way that we do voter registration and automating it. And creating a form of electronic request for an absentee ballot so that you don’t have to have those 5 trips back and forth in the mail. You should be able to go online and request your absentee ballot. Prove your identity using the last 4 of your social or state driver's license number and then have the board of elections mail you your ballot doing that.”
LaRose recently testifies in the Pennsylvania State Legislature about Ohio’s Election process.