Ohio Secretary of State Working with Bi-Partisan Group of Legislators to Address Campaign Finances

With the recent controversy, dismissal and arrest of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder on racketeering charges Ohio’s Secretary of State is backing new legislation to prevent anonymous campaign spending.
Known as Dark Money, Secretary Frank LaRose says Ohioans have now seen how this type of contribution can influence decision making. House Bill 737 has been introduced that will ultimately require corporations to identify themselves and report campaign donations to the Secretary of State's Office.
Secretary Frank Larose explains, “the bottom line is this: Ohioans, the citizens of this state deserve to know who’s spending money to try and influence the politics of our state. Now, the 1st Amendment guarantees you that you have the right to use your money if you want to engage in political free speech. And that’s wonderful, I just think that the people of Ohio deserve to know who you are.”
Authorities say Householder directed a bailout for Ohio’s nuclear plants through House Bill 6.