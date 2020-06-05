Ohio sees less COVID related unemployment claims

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says that the number of people filing for unemployment due to COVID may be slowing down.
Unemployment claims are down by nearly 10,000 people in the last week of May across the state. Allen County is seeing an unemployment rate of 20% that Ohio Means Jobs Allen County officials hope to see go down as well. They say they have seen some employers start to call back employees and even start hiring additional employees. For those still wondering about COVID-19, unemployment claims are being processed.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County Director Joe Patton explains, “It’s a state function at this point. We do try and help assist people to get into contact with the right folks down there. I do believe it has slowed down and they reprocessing claims. They do assure us if your claim has been in waiting you will get your money. It may just be a delay to it, but you will get what money you’re entitled to.”
If you have any questions, you can call Ohio Means Jobs Allen County at 419-999-0360.