Ohio Senate expected to pass bill to help small businesses

A bill that will now make its way to the Ohio Senate could help small businesses that are still affected by the pandemic.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman stated that the Business Fairness Act is expected to pass once it arrived at the Ohio Senate, with some modifications.
The act would allow small businesses who had to close due to an emergency order to remain open if a nearby corporate retailer is open who sells an item that the small business also sells.
"It's generally described as the Business Fairness Act, which essentially says when there are emergency closure orders, and you allow a large store to open, let's say a Walmart, they can stay open and they're selling flowers at Walmart, that if you allow that, then the local florist can also stay open," explained Huffman.
Huffman says he is hopefully Governor Mike DeWine will pass the piece of legislation.