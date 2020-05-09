Ohio Senate looks to limit power of Director of Ohio Health Department

Governor Mike DeWine and Republican Lawmakers could be facing off again this coming week about the power of the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and any health orders that would come from that office.
On May 6th, the Ohio House passed a bill that would restrict mandatory closure and Stay-At-Home Order issued by the Health Department to 14 days. After that, the orders would need approval from the Ohio House and Senate to extend them.
Ohio’s Stay-At-Home Order and subsequent Stay-Safe Order have been in place since March 23rd. The Ohio Senate will examine the bill next and State Senator Rob McColley says passing it is necessary.
“No one branch of government was meant to disrupt our lives and our businesses this long, without having a check and a balance on it,” says McColley. “And the bill is not saying that any of these orders would have been cancelled if it happens in the future. But what the bill is saying that there will be the involvement of another branch of government to make sure that we do not have only one branch of government controlling our lives and potentially bankrupting our businesses for this amount of time.”
Governor DeWine says the laws about issuing health orders have been on the books for one hundred years, and when you add more people to the decision process, it restricts the ability for the state to react quickly to a situation.
“As long as I am Governor, I intend to follow my oath and take care of those problems,” states DeWine. “Any bill, any attempts that get in the way of our ability to protect the State of Ohio is a bill that I would be forced to veto, to protect the people of the State of Ohio.”
McColley adds getting the state lawmakers involved with these type of health orders gives them the chance to vote on what is best for their district, instead of a one size fits all model.
“Certainly, rural parts are going to be feeling this much differently than urban areas, even suburban areas. So, it’s important to restore this balance of power so that all Ohioans' voices are being heard. Because I can ensure you that the feeling on this shut down of society, is much different in my district, in rural Northwest Ohio then it probably is in downtown Cleveland or Columbus.”
The Ohio Senate goes back into session this week to look at this bill.