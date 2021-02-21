Ohio Senate passes bill to improve access mental health care

The Senate Bill 2 has two main focuses. First is the PSYPACT, which is a multi-state collaboration to address the increased demand in psychological services. This will allow people to have access to a psychologist even over state borders when traveling or from being relocated. It also permits psychologists to provide services to underserved populations.
The second piece of the bill will allow nonviolent misdemeanor offenders to receive mental evaluations and see a psychologist as a form of rehabilitation.
Senate President Matt Huffman says, “Putting someone like that in jail is often not the solution, sometimes it has to be, but I think it’s a good step forward in helping people live better lives and keeping the burden down for the taxpayer.”
Senate unanimously passed the bill, and it has been sent to the Ohio House for consideration.