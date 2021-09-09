Ohio Senate President helps kickoff alma mater's alumni weekend

It was a kick-off celebration in Lima Thursday night as Lima Central Catholic celebrates 66 years of Catholic education. All alumni and friends of LCC are encouraged to come on out for alumni weekend.
A cocktail reception started Thursday evening, followed by dinner and a program. There was also a "Taste of LCC" which was drinks and hors d'oeuvres provided by alumni-owned restaurants. Tours were available throughout the night.
"I'm here today to talk about the importance of the foundation and the importance of LCC as a part of this greater Lima community,” said Ohio Senate President and LCC Alumnus Matt Huffman.
The "Wall of Athletic Excellence" inductees include Bob Williams, Jim Winegardner, Denny Helmig, Ray Barga, Greg Peters, Robin Altenburger, and Adam Stolly.