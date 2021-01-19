Ohio Senate President Huffman outlines key topics for first 2021 session

The Ohio Senate will be meeting again in early February and has many items to discuss for 2021.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman stated that the senate will start with unfinished business from the last general assembly.
One item regards the state's decision making process on health orders.
"The legislative involvement has been little or non-existent," said Huffman. "In most states there is some sort of legislative oversight panel... and I think we are going to start off by trying to create that. Of course we will work with the administration but in the areas where we think that a large part of the legislature doesn't want something to happen, there will be a process for doing that rather than having bills going back and forth through veto and veto overrides and all that."
House Bill 6 will also be at the forefront of the first senate session. The bill will provide a $1 billion bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants. The bill is tied with a scandal, where former speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder and four others face federal charges in a bribery scheme to get the bill passed.
"As Senate President, I want to address all parts of that bill, and I think some of it we can move quickly on," explained Huffman.
House Bill 305 and House Bill 376 will also be at the forefront of discussion held in the Ohio Senate. If passed, the bill would create a new school finance system.
"The funding plan that was passed by the house in 2020 really only considered spending, it didn't consider revenues, so there's a fundamental flaw" said Huffman. "One of the things that is part of it is that its about a two million dollar increase, or about a 20% increase in spending over a short period of time."
With the inauguration set for Wednesday, Huffman states that he is not worried about any violent protests taking place at the Ohio Capitol.
"I don't have any concerns about tomorrow (1/20/21) given really the great job that the state police, the national guard, and the local Columbus Police."