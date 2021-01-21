Ohio Senate to form committee on gambling issues

A select Senate committee will be formed to deal with gambling issues in the State of Ohio.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman shared the news on Thursday. The committee will be led by Senate Majority Leader Kirk Shuring.
The group will focus on different gambling aspects in the State of Ohio, such as sports gambling, online lottery systems, and e-bingo machines.
"The purpose of that is to try to address all of these things on an equal basis," said Huffman. "They are not the same issue, they have very different issues. But often these issues intersect with people who are already conducting gambling efforts, local charity bingo, casinos, the state lottery... and how that all intersects with each other. I just think its a better idea to get these things addressed."
The hope is for the committee to be formed and underway by May of this year.