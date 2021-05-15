The budget for the state of Ohio will soon go on to its final phase once the Ohio Senate passes it in early June.
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman stated that he expects the budget to pass the Ohio Senate in the first week of June once senate leaders are done with their examination period.
The Ohio Budget started being drafted by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. From there, the Ohio House of Representatives looked over and made recommendations that they would like see in the final draft. The Ohio Senate follows a similar process before the budget is then sent for a final review.