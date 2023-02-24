Ohio Senate will be looking at rail safety in the state

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Senate will be talking about rail safety in the state following the derailment in East Palestine three weeks ago.
Senate President Matt Huffman says the first hearing of the Senate's select committee on rail safety will be on Wednesday. The committee will take testimony and question state agency officials, and experts working on the scene in East Palestine.
Huffman said in a media release, "Ohioans see trains every day, and in some communities, it is a way of life. The mission of the Senate Select Committee is clear, we need a complete understanding of why it happened, where the recovery stands now, and determine exactly how the Ohio General Assembly can best help our neighbors in East Palestine recover."