Ohio Senator reacts to Russia's attack on Ukraine after Abrams tank announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - Ukraine officials say Russia's latest widespread drone and missile attacks have killed 11 people and wounded 11 more.

The attacks came a day after the United States announced they would send 31 JSMC made M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The United States joins other nations around the world in committing to sending tanks to the war-torn country. The attacks adhered to Russia's recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks. Senator Sherrod Brown says he was glad to see the commitment of sending the Lima-built battle tanks to Ukraine to help them protect their country from Russia.

