Ohio Senator reacts to Russia's attack on Ukraine after Abrams tank announcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - Ukraine officials say Russia's latest widespread drone and missile attacks have killed 11 people and wounded 11 more.
The attacks came a day after the United States announced they would send 31 JSMC made M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The United States joins other nations around the world in committing to sending tanks to the war-torn country. The attacks adhered to Russia's recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks. Senator Sherrod Brown says he was glad to see the commitment of sending the Lima-built battle tanks to Ukraine to help them protect their country from Russia.
"You can write Putin's script, he is just this side, or maybe just the other side of a war criminal for what he has done," says Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio. "No reason to attack Ukraine the way he has and that is why Ukraine has such support from around the world. That is why the U.S. has stepped up, using obviously the Abrams tanks and other things. That is why other nations, even Switzerland and Sweden, countries that have been historically neutral all of our lives, have stepped in here on the side of the Ukrainians."
Officials say the Abrams tanks will not come from the current stock that the United States military has, and could take a few months before they get the tanks delivered to the Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.