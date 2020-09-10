Ohio Senator Rob Portman provides update on stimulus bill talks

Ohio Senator Rob Portman talked with Your Hometown Stations on Thursday to provide an update on stimulus bill talks.
On Thursday, the bill failed to secure the 60 votes needed in order to pass. The final votes came to 52-47.
The bill would not only provide relief to citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also provide aid to schools, hospitals, and small businesses.
"It also has money for more testing," explained Portman. "Contact tracing, including speeding up the vaccine and antiviral medication. So it's a good bill, its a targeted bill."
Portman says that he hopes that both parties will return to the negotiating table sooner rather than later.
"Although it didn't pass with 60 votes today, it did pass with a majority of senators," said Portman. "So my hope is that this will be able to help us get back to the negotiating table... it will 'unlock the gridlock' that has been happening the last several weeks."
Portman also stated that the bill contains flexibility in terms of how the money will be distributed to different categories, including aiding smaller cities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
"A lot of our cities, like Lima, had a big loss in revenue because of COVID-19," said Portman. "I like the flexibility, I think we should provide it. Fire, Police, EMS is one of my concerns... a lot of those departments had to be cut pretty severely... that's usually the biggest budget of a city."