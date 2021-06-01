Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

An Ohio Senator is pushing for Congress to pass the American Jobs Plan.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

On Tuesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited Lima and toured the Lima Water Supply and Treatment Plant. The tour was part of his recent push to Congress to pass a plan that aims to improve infrastructure.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

The American Jobs Plan would provide investments to create jobs in infrastructure. The proposal also provides details on water treatment plan investment, such as eliminated lead pipes and service lines in communities' water systems.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

Brown stated that investment in infrastructure will boost the overall economy should the plan pass Congress.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

Lima Mayor David Berger also toured the treatment plant and echoed his support for the proposed plan. Specifically, Berger states that renovations are needed at the treatment plant, and without the passage of the plan, the city would not have the money to make those necessary renovations.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.