Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tours Lima water plant; pushes for American Jobs Plan

An Ohio Senator is pushing for Congress to pass the American Jobs Plan.
On Tuesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited Lima and toured the Lima Water Supply and Treatment Plant. The tour was part of his recent push to Congress to pass a plan that aims to improve infrastructure.
The American Jobs Plan would provide investments to create jobs in infrastructure. The proposal also provides details on water treatment plan investment, such as eliminated lead pipes and service lines in communities' water systems.
Brown stated that investment in infrastructure will boost the overall economy should the plan pass Congress.
Lima Mayor David Berger also toured the treatment plant and echoed his support for the proposed plan. Specifically, Berger states that renovations are needed at the treatment plant, and without the passage of the plan, the city would not have the money to make those necessary renovations.