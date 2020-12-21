Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown's talks on COVID-19 Relief Package passed by Congress

Senator Sherrod Brown talked with reporters on Monday to discuss the relief package passed by Congress.
Brown states that the current package does provide relief for Ohioans, such as the $600 stimulus checks, help for small businesses, and increase in unemployment benefits. He further commented that in order to restore the economy, the virus must be taken care of.
"We have this package, with will matter to millions of Ohioans, and we also have a new president that will pay attention to this pandemic... both to the pandemic itself, and fighting back against it," said Brown. "With the new president, we deal with this pandemic, and we deal with this economy, and we begin to get people the kind of help we gave them six months ago when it really made a difference in peoples lives."