Ohio Senator talk about federal help in wake of COVID-19 crisis

U.S. Senate will have to decide to vote on the COVID-19 relief bill, that passed the U.S. House early Saturday or make changes to it when they return to work on Monday.
The bill passed the House 363 to 40 and would make coronavirus testing free and provide paid sick leave to many of those affected by the virus. Some Republican feel that the bill may put a burden on small business owners that may not be able to afford an extended sick leave for their employees. We talked to both Ohio senators about federal relief efforts and both agree that sick leave is key to any bill.
“We got to pass a bill to provide sick leave,” says Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. “You don’t want a $12 an hour worker getting sick, to go to work and potentially exposing others to the illness or stay home and lose her pay because she doesn’t have sick leave. So, the government shouldn’t put her in that position and that is why we need a sick leave policy.”
“I proposed an idea for instance on sick leave that would give employers, particularly these small employers that don’t have a policy, the incentive to set up a family parental leave/sick leave program,” adds Republican Senator Rob Portman. “And I think that is preferable to some of the more big government, bureaucratic ideas they are talking about in the House.”
President Trump declared a National Emergency on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic and has thrown his support behind the House bill. He is urging the Senate to pass the bill sooner rather than later.