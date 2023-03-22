Ohio Senators continue to push Norfolk Southern to improve safety regulations

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio senators want Norfolk Southern to commit to safety improvements in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment.
JD Vance and Sherrod Brown testified during the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing today. Norfolk Southern's CEO is under pressure from senators and federal safety regulators to step up his commitment to safety regulations. Both senators have been outspoken critics of Norfolk Southern. And are pushing for the passage of the Railway Safety Act, which they helped introduce.
"You cannot, on the one hand, beg the government to bail you out of a labor dispute three months ago and then say that it's big government to have proper safety standards in the way that you conduct your railroads. It's a ridiculous argument. It doesn't pass the smell test, stated Senator JD Vance, (R) Ohio. "And the fact that they advance that argument in their Op-Eds and they're paid for activism is insulting to the people of East Palestine."
"It shouldn't take a train derailment for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together for the people whom we serve, not corporations like Norfolk Southern," commented Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.
The Senate Commerce Committee also heard from the National Transportation Safety Board Chair, an East Palestine resident, and Governor Mike DeWine.