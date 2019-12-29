Ohio Senators introduce bill to impose mandatory sanctions on North Korea

Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman have recently introduced a bipartisan bill that will penalize foreign banks and companies that engage with North Korea. That bill is the Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions and Enforcement Act.
This act was created in light of Otto Warmbier's death. In January of 2016, the Ohio man was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while in North Korea. He was imprisoned there for over a year, suffered severe brain damage and died. This bill will not only penalize foreign banks and companies, but it will also impose sanctions against North Korea for human rights violations.
“Overwhelming support in the senate that Rob and I worked together on and it’s how you treat a rogue nation like North Korea that violates every democratic agreed to value around the world,” said Senator Brown.
The two senators have been working on this bill for more than two years. They hope it sends a clear message against North Korea's aggression.