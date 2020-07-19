Ohio Senators sound off about next round of federal funding for COVID-19

Congress will be back to work on Monday, and one of the top priorities will be a second round of funding to help battle the effects of the pandemic.
Funding from the $2.2 trillion "CARES Act" is expected to end soon, now lawmakers will have to decide what the next round will look like. Before the members of the U.S. House went on their 4th of July break, the Democratic majority passed a $3 trillion spending bill, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up that bill. With case numbers rising in parts of the country, the Ohio senators have their priorities that they would like to see put in the new funding bill.
“We are going to have to put more money against health care, particularly more funding for testing,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “We talked to Ohio (leaders) today, Ohio needs some more help there. We got a lot more testing in Ohio then we did a month ago but we still don't have enough or a way to pay for going forward. Second, I think we got to do more to help businesses to be able to make themselves safe.”
“I want to see the unemployment benefit extended in the next 2 weeks,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “I want to see Congress do a $2000 stimulus and do it every quarter, once a quarter. So every 3 months, until the unemployment level gets below a certain level.”
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a $1 trillion package in the Senate when the sessions start back up.