Ohio Senators sound off on extending the federal unemployment benefits

The U.S. Senate is still debating what their version of the next federal stimulus package will look like, but it will greatly differ from what the U.S. House has passed.
Last month, the Democratic-led House passed a $3 trillion “Heroes Act”. Republican Senate leaders introduced a $1 trillion package this week, that includes money for schools to reopen and money for childcare centers. But it doesn't include a payroll tax cut that President Trump wanted. There is still a long way to go before an agreement is reached and another sticking point is how to extend the federal unemployment benefits that are set to expire next week.
“$1,200 in everyone's pocket, plus a $600 a week for unemployed workers, has kept people in their apartment, it 's kept people in their homes, it's kept them able to feed their children,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “And if Senator McConnell and President Trump let that expire, we’ve introduced bills, we've tried to get them to move and extend that unemployment. If they let that expire at the same time as eviction courts are opening, at the same time as the moratorium on evictions expires."
“I don't think $600 as the right amount because for most people in unemployment insurance that's more than they make at work so it creates a disincentive to work right now,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “Probably in Ohio, 60% to 70% based on the studies are making more than they would at work. But we do need to have some federal help still because we've still got about 11% unemployment in Ohio. So, there needs to be a compromise there and we need to get it to show that we are not overcompensating people but providing some help to people who need it to be able to make ends meet.”
Republican Senators and President Trump are at odds over priorities in the next funding bill. Democratic Senators say the $1 trillion bill not enough funding to stem the health crisis, reopen schools, and extend aid to jobless Americans.