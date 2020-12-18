Ohio senators support getting an emergency COVID relief bill passed

They are close, but Washington lawmakers may have to work this weekend to approve a new round of coronavirus funding.
The emergency COVID relief bill could reach $900 billion and is expected to include funding for vaccine distribution, schools, unemployment assistance at three $300 per week, and another round of stimulus checks to people that fall into a certain income level. Also, as part of the deal, $330 billion will be used for small business loans. Both Ohio senators support getting funding approved soon to get help to those who need it.
“I think it’s really helpful for us to provide more funding for testing, for the vaccine distribution, to ensure hospitals have the help they need to get through this and also provide some funding for people who've lost their jobs to no fault of their own,” says Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican Senator. “So we got to get this done.”
“This is a start we will have to do more next year to keep these businesses afloat, and have to do more next year to keep the economy going,” says Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democratic Senator. “Until everybody or about everybody has been vaccinated and then we can get the economy to take off.”
The emergency COVID relief bill is expected to be part of a funding bill that will keep the government from shutting down this weekend.