President Biden made a return trip to Ohio this week to take part in a town hall to answer questions about some of the issues that are facing the nation.
The President talked about vaccinations, the pandemic, and inflation. But he was also asked about the bipartisan infrastructure deal that is sitting in front of the U.S. Senate waiting to be voted on. The bill included funding for five years to repair roads, and bridges, like the Brent Spence in Cincinnati, that allows I-75 to get over the Ohio River, and improve broadband access across the country. Ohio senators are ready to get that bill passed.
“This is in our national interest to pass an infrastructure bill,” says Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. “To make sure we build our highways and bridges and modernize our water and sewer systems, but also to build a foundation for families. That's the child tax credit and its help for education and it's housing so we can get give 1st time home buyers a chance of all the things that will make people's lives better.”
Senator Rob Portman helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure deal and is for funding to repair bridges and roads. But he is against the multi-trillion-dollar social infrastructure plan democrats are looking to get passed, and with it tax increases to fund their proposal.
“I think that package doesn't make sense right now,” adds Portman. “The economy is actually getting back on its feet on its own and the tax relief and tax reform back in 2017 worked remarkably well before the pandemic to get the economy moving and have a very open economy to everybody. In other words, it was an opportunity. Economy had high wages for low income low and moderate-income workers, you had the lowest poverty rate in the history of the country since we kept track back in the ’50s.”
Portman says the Senate will probably vote on the bipartisan agreement next week, the only sticking point is for funding for mass transportation.