Ohio sending more National Guard members to Washington D.C.

Governor Mike DeWine has activated more members of the Ohio National Guard to head to Washington D.C.
With the increased number, the state has sent a total of 1,000 soldiers and airmen to serve as part of a nationwide deployment of the national guard to be in the nation's capital for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Besides those troops, hundreds of more members of the National Guard will be in Columbus to help deter any violence and property damage from bad actors who have infiltrated President Trump supporters during a protest planned at the statehouse this weekend. The FBI has put states and the nation's capital on high alert from threats they have discovered leading up to the inauguration on Wednesday.