Ohio SPCA and Humane Society in Lima gives out free dog food to those in need

It can be a very stressful time right now with everything going on with the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why one area humane society is going out of its way to help those dog families in need.
Despite the rainy and gloomy weather, Ohio SPCA and Humane Society volunteers stood outside passing out free bags of dog food.
Throughout the morning several people stopped by to pick up their free food and some even gave donations. The humane society hopes the free food will make a positive impact on the lives of those who truly need it.
“We wanted to help the community,” said Lisa Harding, an Ohio SPCA volunteer. “We know that times are tough, so we wanted to be a part of the help, especially for our seniors who may not be able to get down and get food for their animals.”
This is the first scheduled dog food pantry. If you didn't make it today and would like food, call the Ohio SPCA at 419-991-1775.