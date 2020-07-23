Ohio SPCA needs your help saving animals

Hundreds of animals could be at risk from the lack of donations coming into the Ohio SPCA, so now they are reaching out to the community and asking for help.
“We don't know day-to-day what’s going to happen, but all we can do is show up every day and do our best,” says shelter manager, Jason Asaro.
COVD puts a financial burden on many organizations, especially non-profits who rely on donations like the SPCA. While donations have dramatically decreased, the incoming animals have remained steady and many of them need medical help. On top of the supplies needed to care for over 300 animals, the SPCA is running low on funds to keep up with the maintenance of the building as well. They’re reaching out to ask for donations of all kinds, big and small.
“Every day we struggle with trying to take care of the sick and needy animals that we do have," says Asaro. "On a regular basis, we get animals that are sick or injured and we need that help. Without the help from the public, we can’t take care of these animals the way we need to.”
Donations would help animals like Peggy the cat who was surrendered to the shelter with serious injuries that led to her losing two of her paws. Peggy will likely need additional surgery in the future, a big cost to the SPCA.
You can donate online at ohiospca.org or, you can drop off or send items to the shelter.
The address of the Ohio SPCA is:
3606 Elida Rd.
Lima, OH 45807