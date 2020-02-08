Ohio Stands United now has an Allen County Chapter and they're fighting for your Second Amendment rights

People in Allen County have rallied together in hopes to ensure our second amendment rights.
The Allen County Chapter of Ohio Stands United had their first-ever meeting as a group today. The main concern at the meeting was Governor DeWine’s STRONG Ohio Bill, which the group fears could take away some of their rights.
Mike Brown, a member of Ohio Stands United says, “We just want the public to know that we do stand behind law enforcement, we do want our second amendment rights, we don’t want them chipped away at especially to law-abiding citizens who’s done nothing wrong.”
Representatives of the group spoke to Allen county commissioners this past week and asked them to protect their rights and support the second amendment. They are currently still trying to get the commissioner's office to sign off on creating a “gun sanctuary” that will ultimately stop or impede on gun control measures like the Strong Ohio Bill.