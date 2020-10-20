Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber presenting Clean Audit Award to Allen County Auditor's Office

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber making a stop in Allen County this morning giving kudos for a job well done.
For the 2nd year in a row, the Allen County Auditor's Office has received a “Clean Audit Award” which means that all policies and procedures required by the state regarding the county finances have been followed with no findings. This is a great accomplishment and Auditor Faber says the county worked hard to get here.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber explains, “They came off an environment where they had some auditing problems. They had a number of findings, a number of things they need to fix, and they went through all of the gouty agencies. The auditor’s office worked with the commissioners and others and identified solutions to fix those problems. And with that, they were able to clean up all the county books and records and I think that’s a tribute to the current auditor and elected officials who worked together to get that done”
Only 10% of 6,000 offices and agencies audited by the state meet the criteria to receive this award. Allen County Land Bank also recognized with a clean audit award.