Ohio State Fair experience now online

For those missing the experience of heading to Columbus and attending the Ohio State Fair this year you can now experience past fairs virtually.
Now through August 9th, you can log onto ohiostatefair.com anywhere to enjoy previous competitions, cooking demonstrations, and concerts. You can even get a look behind the butter sculptures and get award-winning recipes. Not everything is from the past though, as you can "Shop the Fair" online with a variety of vendors and play real-time games on the Ohio State Fair Facebook page.
Ohioans are encouraged to check out this virtual fair from the comfort of their homes and organizers hope to see everyone back at the fairgrounds in 2021.