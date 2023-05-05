Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: TOLEDO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that the 36th Annual “Circle Toledo” OVI enforcement initiative will take place to combat impaired driving.
In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes and to help keep the roadways safe during “Circle Toledo,” troopers and law enforcement officers from the Toledo area in Ohio and Michigan will be cracking down on impaired drivers. The counties covered as part of this initiative include Lucas, Wood, Henry, Fulton and Hancock in Ohio, and Lenawee and Monroe in Michigan.
From 2018 through 2022, the counties in the “Circle Toledo” area have had in excess of 5,000 impaired driving-related crashes, with more than 200 of those resulting in fatalities and many more resulting in injuries.
“Our goal is simple, we want motorists to make good choices before they get behind the wheel,” said Lieutenant Bradley P. Longo, Toledo post commander. “If you plan on consuming alcohol, have a plan in place before you go out to make sure you and everyone else on our roadways get to and from their destination safely.”
The 16-hour collaborative OVI enforcement initiative will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and end at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Motorists can do their part in keeping our roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.
The public is encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.