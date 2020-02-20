Ohio State Highway Patrol discusses major factors of fatal crashes in the state

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has collected information and identified the main reasons for fatal crashes in Ohio.
According to the Highway Patrol, the five major factors that accounted for 74% of fatal crashes last year were driving off the road, unsafe speed, left of center, failure to yield, and following too close.
According to Lieutenant Tim Grigsby of the Lima Post Ohio State Highway Patrol, distracted driving can be a cause of these factors. “Well the reason these crashes occur, typically have to do with some type of human error," says Grigsby. "A lot of times, it's intentional human error in terms of distracted driving, basically paying attention to things other than the primary function of driving.”
Grisby says that distracted driving is an everyday issue the highway patrol sees. “When you drive a multi-thousand pound vehicle and your attention is elsewhere, or even your physical capabilities because your hands are off the wheel, it’s just not good. And it’s proving itself to be that because we have people crashing on a daily basis because of this.”
Governor DeWine is also trying to crack down on distracted drivers with his new Hands-Free Ohio Bill. This legislation would make using a cell phone while driving a primary offense and increase the penalties for it.
The Patrol wants to remind everyone to call #677 and report any distracted or impaired driving you see on Ohio roads.