Ohio State Highway Patrol highlights Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

As warmer weather arrives, you may notice an increase in motorcyclists on the roadways.
The month of May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists and motorcyclists to be aware when driving. According to OSHP in 2019, there were 3,585 crashes involving motorcycles in the state, with 165 deaths and 3,245 injuries. Crashes last year saw an 8% increase from 2018, and fatalities saw a 10% increase. Taking training class, wearing safety equipment, and riding with proper endorsements are just some of the ways to help protect yourself and others.
Lima Post Commander Lt. Tim Grigsby said, "For people driving cars and trucks they just need to take an extra moment to look for people that are actually riding. For motorcycles, wearing bright clothing, having some type of light system on your motorcycle that is attractive to motorists. We want to see everyone get to their destination safely, and when it comes to motorcycles, we can’t be too careful."
Allen County saw 45 of the 3,585 motorcycle accidents in 2019.