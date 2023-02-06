Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:LIMA – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities.
“Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Distracted driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, and as we approach the effective date of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law, I encourage all drivers to begin focusing today on the habit of keeping their phones down and their eyes on the road. As more drivers put away distractions, more lives will be saved.”
From 2018 to 2022, Franklin County (538) led the state in fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga (445), Hamilton (294), Montgomery (275) and Lucas (207) counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 31 percent of all fatal crashes statewide.
During this five-year period, more than one in five fatal crashes were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide from 2018-2022.
“Every day our troopers and law enforcement partners see the tragic consequences of driving distracted, impaired and at unsafe speeds,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Our troopers are committed to educating drivers on safe driving habits to make our roadways safer.”
Senate Bill 288, which was signed by Governor DeWine in January, bans the use of electronic devices while driving in most circumstances. The new law will take effect in April.
The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roadways.