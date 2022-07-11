A motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal crash Sunday in Perry Township in Allen County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that just after 5:00 p.m., a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 19-year-old Michaela Cosart of Harrod was heading eastbound on State Route 117 and was approaching stopped traffic. Ms. Cosart then lost control of her vehicle, crossing the centerline into the westbound traffic lane. A 2014 Harley Davidson, being driven by 56-year-old Patrick Woods of Cairo, was heading westbound on State Route 117 and collided with the GMC Envoy.
Ms. Cosart suffered minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital. Mr. Woods was fatally injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Speed was reported to be a factor in the crash and Mr. Woods was not wearing a helmet.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Perry Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner's Office, H&H Funeral Services, and Kenny's Auto Wrecking assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Law enforcement wants to remind motorists to stay aware during motorcycle season and encourages motorcyclists to wear their helmets.
