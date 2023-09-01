September 1, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Orange Township – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash on US 30 near SR 235 that occurred at 2:30PM.
Peter Smith, age 76, from Alexandria Virginia was westbound on US 30 in the right lane through the construction zone when he drifted into the left lane and struck two construction barrels. He then went off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned several times. Mr. Smith suffered life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Ada/Liberty EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital. Ryan Smith, age 16, from Alexandria, Virginia was a passenger in the vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Bluffton EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital. The 2002 Toyota 4 Runner sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Frank’s Towing.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Ada/Liberty Fire and EMS, Bluffton EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Frank’s Towing.
Both occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.