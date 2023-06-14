Ohio State Highway Patrol is ramping up enforcement for "100 Deadliest Days of Summer"

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Currently, we are in a period that is called the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" due to the increase in crashes reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year in the state of Ohio, 372 fatal crashes killed 402 people during the time period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, which accounts for one-third of all fatal traffic crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be improving enforcement during this period in order to crack down on specific violations, such as speeding.
"What we do is when we post the overtime for the deadliest days of summer, it's specifically to stop more cars, that's all that is for, is to go out and be more proactive, stop cars from making these red light violations, speeds, anything just to prevent crashes," explained Sgt. Nicholas Boes, Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A total of 750 crashes occurred in Allen County in 2022 during the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer period.