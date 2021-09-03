Ohio State Highway Patrol on the lookout for violations over Labor Day weekend

Roads will be a little bit busier this weekend, as people try and enjoy the last part of summer.
AAA has not released a travel forecast for the Labor Day weekend for several years, because the last unofficial holiday of summer can be so unpredictable, with some schools starting earlier. But according to GasBuddy, the motorist that hit the road will see the highest gas prices in the past seven years for the holiday weekend, partially because of hurricane Ida halting some oil production in the Gulf.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says during last year's Labor Day weekend, 15 people were killed in 13 crashes across the state, and of those incidents, 8 crashes and 10 fatalities involved alcohol or drugs. So, troopers will be on the lookout for all traffic violations to make sure people stay safe.
“We want to make sure everybody stays safe this holiday weekend,” says Sgt. Justin Powell, from the Lima Post of OSHP. “We don’t want to see anybody get hurt, serious injuries, fatalities, we don’t want that to happen. So, we are going to be looking for all kinds of violations. So, please try and obey the laws of the state of Ohio.”
If you do see a driver that could be impaired, you can report them by calling #677, and troopers from the nearest post will investigate.