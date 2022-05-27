Ohio State Highway Patrol ready for busy holiday weekend

39.2 million people will travel for this long weekend. Despite the average price for a gallon of gas coming in at roughly $4.60 a gallon, 88% of those are expected to go by car. That means troopers are going to be on the lookout for traffic offenses that could put lives in danger, so they have some advice for those who hit the road for the holiday.
“We want to remind drivers, if you are out this weekend, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive distracted. So put the phone down, don’t text and drive,” says Lt. Alec Coil, Commander Lima Post. “If you are going to be consuming alcohol at some point over the weekend, make sure you designate a driver and don’t drive impaired.”
Additional law enforcement will be out on the road this weekend targeting specific traffic dangers.
“Some officers will be on federal overtime for things specifically like looking for OVI drivers or impaired drivers,” adds Coil. “Looking for drivers to be wearing their seatbelt, and again looking for distracted drivers. So, you will not only see more of the regular officers out and about, but you will also see officers that are just out there on those specific overtime programs.”
Coil says that during the big three summer holidays, Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, they see 4 times the amount of traffic than on a normal non-holiday weekend.
