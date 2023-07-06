Ohio State Highway Patrol Releases July Fourth Statistics

OHIO (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released incident statistics for this year's Fourth of July.
According to their report, between July 3rd and July 4th, 11 people were killed in nine crashes. Last year's reporting period from July 1st through 4th saw 16 deaths in 16 crashes. This year, 133 people were arrested for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to two hundred and 49 crashes over this year's two-day reporting period.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.