Ohio State Highway Patrol

There were 16 people killed on Ohio roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 16 people were killed in 15 crashes, in 2021 there were 14 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. Of the deaths this year, two were pedestrian, ten were not wearing seat belts and six crashes involved impaired drivers. Troopers arrested 270 people for driving while impaired and 130 for drug charges from last Wednesday to Sunday. Nearly 700 people were cited for seat belt violations and 100 for distracted driving.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.